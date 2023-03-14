Four candidates gathered Saturday, March 11 to make their cases to voters ahead of April’s election, where two seats are up for grabs on the McFarland Village Board.
Incumbent trustees Hilary Brandt and Stephanie Brassington and newcomers Luke Fessler and Lowell Prill answered questions from village staff and residents in the two-hour event, laying out their visions for McFarland’s future.
Debate ranged from McFarland’s growth in both population and property, a planned municipal campus and community center and the board’s actions on diversity, equity and inclusion to the meaning of public service and each candidate’s connection with the village.
The election will be held on Tuesday, April 4. The top two vote-getters will earn seats on the board.
The candidates
Hilary Brandt is seeking her first full term on the board, after she was appointed in August 2022 to fill a vacancy. With a background in education, she currently mentors at Indian Mound Middle School and works as a fitness coach. She and her husband are currently building a house in McFarland for themselves and their son.
Stephanie Brassington has served as a trustee for eight years. She graduated from the McFarland School District in 1983 and raised her children and now her grandchildren in the village. Her first bid for the board was as a write-in candidate, seeking an accessible park for two grandchildren with autism. She said her time on the board has become a chance to learn from and give back to her community.
Luke Fessler is a 20-year resident of the village, and said he has been involved with politics and public service from a young age. Fessler and his wife have two children in McFarland schools. He currently serves on the village’s parks committee, which he said has been an eye-opening experience. He called himself a life-long learner with a love for synthesizing facts with diverse viewpoints.
Lowell Prill moved to McFarland to be closer to his two daughters, he said, and has since found joy in the village’s sports, school events and community. He has served previously on the Waupun Board of Education, the Alto Town Board and the Moraine Park Technical College District Board. He touted his governance experience and perspective as a senior in a growing village on the move.
Village growth
Candidates broadly agreed on the direction of McFarland’s growth, expressing excitement about the village’s future but also the need to temper expansion with careful planning and financial management.
Fessler said that his focus would be on ensuring growth was controlled by a strategy, calling for careful planning so the village could keep up with its own pace. Brandt emphasized community input to determine specific needs, and Prill stressed fiscal responsibility.
“I’m a cost-conscious person,” Prill said. “The more growth there is, the more services are needed. You have the issue of taxing. Growth is good, but somewhat controlled is also good.”
Brassington cited her experience on the board in recent years as it weighed a community center project against the public safety center currently under construction.
“Looking at where police and fire were, we realized quickly that we can’t do the community center right now. We’ve got a more serious problem,” she said. “We have always have to be thinking about, what is this going to look like in 10 years?”
Communications plans
The candidates also pushed the need for better engagement with McFarland residents. Fessler and Prill both identified communication as a top priority and emphasized one-on-one conversations with constituents. Fessler said he hoped to hold weekly office hours at a local cafe.
“There’s this concept that you need to communicate seven different times, seven different ways people,” Fessler said. “How can we reach out to the community using different outlets, get more creative on how we’re planning to get people here?”
Brandt and Brassington both looked forward to the village’s planned communications audit, hoped to help develop better strategies for bringing residents into village policymaking.
Community center hopes
On the topic of the planned community center and municipal campus, candidates varied on their approach to deciding how space and programming should be dedicated to different groups.
Fessler backed gathering as much public input as possible and comparing that feedback with the village’s own planning and guidelines. Brandt pitched an approach that focused on what services and spaces the village as a whole currently lacks. Prill stressed the need for government spaces and planning for the costs of what the community wants.
Brassington prioritized administrative function in her answer, saying additional services and spaces would need to be fiscally responsible.
“We need to understand that our village government is going to be here … That has to be our priority,” she said. “We’d love to have recreational programs, all of that. Is that something we can do right now? … It’s a balancing act.”
School district collaboration
Asked about the working relationship between the village and the McFarland School District, candidates stressed the need for open lines of communication and pitched different visions for how the two bodies could collaborate to serve residents.
Brandt was a vocal proponent throughout the forum of increasing the school district’s role in village decision making, saying that collaboration on shared issues could cut costs and bring more minds together.
“We have so many folks with so many skills, viewpoints, perspectives,” she said. “I think that we could really be a model for other municipalities in showing how village and school districts can work together.”
Brassington pushed back lightly, saying she supported collaboration but wanted to stay aware of the differences between the two bodies’ authority and responsibilities.
Prill and Fessler both said the different perspectives of the two groups offered opportunities for synergy in strategic planning and messaging to families and residents.
DEI efforts
Candidates all supported increasing initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the village. Prill noted that other boards he has served on all discussed the values, and those considerations were to the community’s benefit.
“You have to have compassionate understanding for all people,” he said. “It’s so important for growth in the community, for new people coming in.”
Brandt and Fessler both said they were optimistic about a new DEI position that the village board has decided to fund and is currently defining.
“It can help in a number of ways,” Brandt said. “I have my blind spots for sure. Having someone who can point out those blind spots is helpful. We often hear things that we don’t know or don’t understand.”
Fessler also supported codifying DEI considerations into village decision making, he said.
“I feel like we should have a more normal process to consider DEI and what that means in major financial decisions the village makes,” he said.
Brassington said she wanted to see the village hire a more diverse workforce, and emphasized that DEI issues extended beyond race to seniors, the LGBTQ population, religious communities, people with disabilities and more.
Some questions submitted by residents in the audience appeared to gauge the candidate’s thoughts on recent village board actions surrounding DEI conversations, budgeting for the new position and disciplinary action taken against Trustee Mike Flaherty over disagreements and communications among board members.
While Fessler and Prill mainly said they could not answer in detail without more information about the proceedings, Brassington and Brandt both supported the board’s action to create the position.
Both incumbents said that the use of utility fund dollars to pay for a non-utility position was not impossible or necessarily uncommon. Brandt said she trusted village staff to prepare budgets that used funds responsibly and legally. Slightly below half of the funds for the new position came from utility funds in the 2023 budget.
The two trustees also said village president Carolyn Clow had the authority to remove trustees from commissions and committees, as she did with Flaherty in January. They did not comment on whether they thought the action was warranted.