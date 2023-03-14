McFarland municipal building
File photo

Four candidates gathered Saturday, March 11 to make their cases to voters ahead of April’s election, where two seats are up for grabs on the McFarland Village Board.

Incumbent trustees Hilary Brandt and Stephanie Brassington and newcomers Luke Fessler and Lowell Prill answered questions from village staff and residents in the two-hour event, laying out their visions for McFarland’s future.

Tags