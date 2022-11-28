In her four years with the McFarland volleyball program, Gwen Crull has dominated the state of Wisconsin.
The all-state middle blocker will now look to dominate at the national level as Crull signed her letter of intent to play at Bowling Green State University, a Division 1 school in Ohio. The Falcons are currently 22-9 and won the MAC Conference Tournament this fall.
“I chose Bowling Green because of the welcoming team, and the excellent coaching staff,” said Crull. “The combination of the connections I made with the players and coaches, and the winning culture they have, made me fall in love with the program.”
Going to the winning culture of the Falcons won’t be too much of a change from Crull’s time with the Spartans in high school.
Crull was a four-year varsity player, helping the Spartans qualify for three state tournaments and played in two Division 3 state championship games in 2019 and 2021. In the 2019 state championship, Crull played with her sister, Nina, against Luxemburg-Casco.
“My favorite memory from McFarland was going to the state championship with my sister in my freshman year,” said Crull.
As one of the most dominant players in program history, Crull holds two school records with 334 blocks and a .453 hitting percentage. Crull also had the second-highest kills for one season in school history with 412 kills.
This season, Crull earned first team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, was voted first team all-conference by the Rock Valley Conference and was an honorable mention on the All-America Team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.