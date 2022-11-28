In her four years with the McFarland volleyball program, Gwen Crull has dominated the state of Wisconsin.

Gwen Crull

McFarland senior Gwen Crull, surrounded by teammates and coaches, signed her letter of intent to play for Bowling Green State University. 

The all-state middle blocker will now look to dominate at the national level as Crull signed her letter of intent to play at Bowling Green State University, a Division 1 school in Ohio. The Falcons are currently 22-9 and won the MAC Conference Tournament this fall.

