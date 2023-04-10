top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals April 13 - April 19 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 10, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, April 13Taco salad with lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, black beans, tortilla chips, tropical fruit, fresh fruit cup, MO: No meat, extra beansFriday, April 14Brat, wheat bun, German potato salad, baked beans, apple slices, mini danish, MO: Cheese sandwichMonday, April 17Breaded fish sandwich, what bun, baby red potatoes, California blend veggies, apple slices, trail mix, MO: Cheese sandwichTuesday, April 18Chicken ranch salad with lettuce, celery, chicken, tomato, carrots, croutons, ranch dressing, fresh melon, muffin, ice cream, MO: No meat, add beansWednesday, April 19BBQ Pulled pork sandwich, wheat bun, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce, sherbet, MO: Veggie burgerMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, April 13Boneless BBQ chicken breast, peas, pickled beets, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, cinnamon applesauce, MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: n/aFriday, April 14Meatballs in gravy, NAS - no gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, dressing, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, mixed fruit cup, butterscotch pudding, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: SF puddingMonday, April 17Garlic parmesan boneless chicken breast, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, whole wheat bread with butter, peaches, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitTuesday, April 18Chili, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, vinegar corn salad, applesauce, sugar cookies, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: SF puddingWednesday, April 19Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, oven roasted potatoes, orange juice cup, blueberry muffin with butter, MO: Veggie egg bake, NCS: n/a Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls soccer defeated by Waunakee; victorious over Clinton Dadon Gillen hits a home run; McFarland baseball pulls away from Brodhead for victory McFarland baseball rolls to opening day win over Big Foot Four candidates vie for village board seats at McFarland forum Macie Boucher scores a hat trick; McFarland girls soccer wins against Sun Prairie East Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!