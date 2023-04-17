top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals April 20 - April 26 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, April 20Pineapple glazed ham, rice mix, five way veggie wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, pudding, MO: Rice & BeansFriday, April 21Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, Mandarin oranges, lemon bar, MO: Rice & beansMonday, April 24Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, blushing pears, MO: Veggie burgerTuesday, April 25Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, sauerkraut, rye bread, pineapple, cheesecake, MO: Veggie burgerWednesday, April 26Seasoned baked cod, sweet potato, baked beans, wheat bread, banana, ice cream, MO: Meatless egg bakeMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, April 20BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread and butter, Mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie, MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo penne, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitFriday, April 21Pot roast in gravy, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, garlic herb mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple, oatmeal raisin cooke, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS Fruit cup or fresh fruitMonday, April 24Ham and potto casserole, NAS - chicken and potato casserole, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, peas, peaches, Jell-O cup, MO: Soy potato casserole, NCS: SF Jell-OTuesday, April 25Chicken and gravy, NAS: No gravy, over white bread, carrots, broccoli, orange juice cup, chocolate chip cookie, MO: Veggie chicken & gravy, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, April 26Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetables, banana, oatmeal cram pie, MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri McFarland boys golf 18th at the Monona Grove Invite McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softball McFarland softball powers past Sauk Prairie; loses tight one to Turner McFarland baseball rallies for five runs in the fifth to beat Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!