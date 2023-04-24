top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals April 27 - May 3 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, April 27Apple chicken salad with bed of lettuce, grilled chicken, apples, cheese, cranberries, almonds, mini bagel with cream cheese, strawberries, cake, MO: No meat, add eggFriday, April 28Stir fry chicken with rice, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, peaches, cookie, MO: Rice and beansMonday, May 1Tuna salad on croissant, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, broccoli cauliflower mix, applesauce, fruit crisp, MO: Cheese sandwichTuesday, May 2Chicken and biscuit, peas, carrots, mixed fruit, Jell-O, MO: Veggie ChickenWednesday, May 3Sloppy Joe, wheat bun, baked beans, tater tots, banana sherbet, MO: Veggie burgerMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, April 27Meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, carrots, 3 bean salad, cinnamon applesauce, fig newton bar, MO: Marinara sauce, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitFriday, April 28Chicken stew - 12 oz., mixed greens, dressing, crackers, Copper Penny salad, pears, chocolate pudding, MO: Veggie chicken stew, NCS: SF puddingMonday, May 1Cheeseburger: beef patty, whole wheat bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail, candy cookie, MO: Black bean burger, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitTuesday, May 2Meatballs in marinara over penne, 4 bean salad, peaches, Scooby Snacks, MO: Veggie meatballs in marinara, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, May 3Fish sandwich: breaded fillet, whole wheat bun, cheese, tarter sauce, yams, peas, pears, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Multigrain burger, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Chasing Sunsets: a McFarland photographer captures the village in a golden light McFarland girls soccer and Monona Grove girls soccer fight to a 2-2 draw Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl set new school records; McFarland boys track and field second, girls fifth at Spartan Invite Rachel Kuehl wins four events, McFarland track and field wins 19 events at McFarland Tri Adam Stephany hits walk-off single to give McFarland baseball the win over Evansville Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!