top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals April 6 - April 12 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, April 6Lasagna, green beans, Mandarin oranges, garlic bread, fruited cup, MO: Veggie lasagnaFriday, April 7Good Friday - Egg salad on croissant, spinach and romaine salad, French dressing, fruit medley, Italian ice, MO: SameMonday, April 10Pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, mixed fruit, pie, MO: Veggie burgerTuesday, April 11French toast sticks, syrup, hash browns, Sausage patty, juice, donut holes, MO: Veggie burgerWednesday, April 12Chicken tenders, yams, broccoli, French bread, ambrosia salad, MO: Veggie chickenMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, April 6Traditional meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, white bread with butter, applesauce, MO: Hummus and pita, NCS - n/aFriday, April 7Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, kidney bean salad, Rice Crispy treat, MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitMonday, April 10Chicken a la king, brown rice, capri blend, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, Scooby snacks, MO: Soy a la king, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitTuesday, April 11Meat sauce, spaghetti noddles, carrots, mixed green salad, dressing, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Marinara sauce, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, April 12Italian sausage, NAS: Chicken breast, coney bun, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, brownie, MO: Veggie chicken, NCS: SF Jell-O Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland baseball looking for breakout seasons from key returning players McFarland girls soccer looking to replace production from senior class Four candidates vie for village board seats at McFarland forum McFarland Youth Hockey competes at state; B Team wins first McFarland state championship in 24 years Long-delayed equipment en route for McFarland Public Safety Center Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!