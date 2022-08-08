Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Monday, Aug. 15
Roast chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, wheat dinner roll, strawberries, cake. MO: Veggie lasagna
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Lemon baked fish, baby red potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat dinner roll, pudding. MO: Veggie egg bake
Wed. Aug. 17
Chefs salad: lettuce, veggies, meat, cheese, egg, croutons, salad dressing, Nutri Grain bar, orange wedges, frozen yogurt. MO: No meat, add beans
Thursday, Aug. 18
BBQ rib, corn, baked beans, wheat dinner roll, grapes, pudding. MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Aug. 19
Seafood pasta salad, tomato wedge, Chinese cabbage salad, wheat bread, mixed melon, Italian ice. MO: Veggie pasta salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Monday, Aug. 15
Garlic parmesan chicken, stewed tomatoes, spinach casserole, whole wheat bread with butter, pineapple cup, oatmeal cream pie. MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken, NCS: SJ Jell-O
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Fish sandwich: breaded fillet, whole wheat bun, cheese, tartar sauce, yams, peas, peach cup, Oreo cookie packet. Salad Option: Cheese platter, MO: Soy a la king, NCS: SF pudding
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, kidney beans salad, mixed vegetable, banana, Nutty Buddy bar. MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS: Cinnamon applesauce cup
Thursday, Aug. 18
Honey baked chicken, broccoli, yams, macaroni salad, pear cup, vanilla ice cream cup. MO: Veggie honey baked chicken, NCS: SF ice cream
Friday, Aug. 19
Chicken Caesar salad: lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, whole wheat croutons, Caesar dressing, cooper penny salad, strawberry applesauce cup, chocolate pudding cup. MO: Veggie chicken, ranch dressing, NCS: SF pudding
