Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Monday, Aug. 22
Stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat dinner roll, ice cream. MO: veggie chicken
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe, rye bread, fruit cup. MO: veggie patty
Wed. Aug. 24
Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe, rye bread, fruit cup. MO: Veggie bake
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cheeseburger, tomato, onion, lettuce, wheat bun, calico beans, potato wedges, watermelon, cake. MO: Veggie patty
Friday, Aug. 26
Chicken pasta salad with grapes, tomato wedge, pickled beets, wheat bread, cookie. MO: Pasta salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Monday, Aug. 22
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, tropical fruit cup, Jell-O cup. MO: veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Chicken a la king, brown rice, green beans, vinegar corn salad, fruit cup, strawberry banana yogurt. Salad Option: Seven layer salad. MO: Soy a la king. NCS: SF pudding
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Enchilada casserole, broccoli, fiesta corn, peach cup, chocolate chip cookie. MO: Bean and cheese burrito, NCS: Pineapple cup
Thursday, Aug. 25
Italian sausage with pepper and onion, NAS: Chicken breast, Coney bun, over roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cuties or Mandarin oranges, cherry Italian ice. MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: SF ice cream
Friday, Aug. 26
BBQ ribs, cheesy potatoes, pickled beets, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, Mandarin orange cup, lime sherbet cup. MO: BBQ meatballs, NCS: SF ice cream
