Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Monday, Aug. 8
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, apples, cheese, cranberries, almonds, dressing, Nutri Grain bar, Mandarin oranges, frozen yogurt. MO: No meat, add egg
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, sauerkraut, rye bread, pineapple, sherbet. MO: Veggie lasagna
Wed. Aug. 10
Beef tips, wheat noodles, carrots, pea salad, wheat bread, peaches, cream pie. MO: Veggie egg bake
Thursday, Aug. 11
Sloppy Joe, wheat bun, baked beans, potato wedges, fresh fruit cup, cookie. MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Aug. 12
Chicken and biscuits, peas, carrots, banana, Jell-O. MO: Veggie soup
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Monday, Aug. 8
Chicken and gravy over white bread, carrot coins, green beans, pineapple cup, Jell-O cup, MO: Veggie chicken in gravy, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, oven roasted potatoes, orange juice carton, apple cinnamon muffin with butter, Salad Option: Harvest salad. MO: Veggie egg bake, NCS: n/a
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Baked mostaccioli, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, broccoli, peach cup, chocolate chip cookie. MO: Veggie mostaccioli, NCS: SF pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11
BBQ pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, fruit cup, Reese's peanut butter cup. MO: Garden burger, NCS: SF Jell-O
Friday, Aug. 12
Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, three bean salad, berry applesauce cup, rainbow sherbet cup. MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo. NCS: SF ice cream
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.