Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Spaghetti with meatballs, corn, wheat garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cream pie, MO: Mac N Cheese
Friday, Dec. 2
Roast chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, sourdough bread, pears, Jello, MO: Veggie Chicken, SO: Chicken salad
Monday, Dec. 5
Parmesan tilapia, cheesy potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges, rye bread, sherbet, MO: Veggie lasagna
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Chicken and biscuit, peas, blushing pears, cookie, MO: Veggie chicken
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, wheat roll, cranberries, pie, MO: Veggie burger
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Dec. 1
BBQ ribs, cheesy potatoes, pickled beets, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, MO: veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: N/A
Friday, Dec. 2
Italian sausage, NAS Chicken breast, coney bun, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin orange cup, sugar cookie, MO: Hummus/pita, NCS: SF Jello
Monday, Dec. 5
Meatballs in gravy, NAS - no gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, dressing, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, mixed fruit cup, MO-veggie meatballs, NCS - SF pudding
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Fish sandwich, breaded fillet, whole wheat bun, cheese, tartar sauce, yams, peas, pear cup, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Soy beef stew, NCS: SF Jello
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Beef stew, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, corn, strawberry applesauce cup, rice crispy treat, MO Soy beef stew, NCS - SF Jello
