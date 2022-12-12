Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Boneless chicken cacciatore, pasta, garlic bread, carrots, applesauce, MO: Mac N Cheese
Friday, Dec. 16
Brat, wheat bun, German potato salad, baked beans, fruit medley, dessert, MO: veggie sausage, SO: Garden salad
Monday, Dec. 19
Sloppy Joe, whole wheat bun, potato wedges, coleslaw, OJ, brownie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Southwest chicken casserole, peas, wheat roll, Mandarin oranges, ice cream, MO: Beans and rice
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Ham and Swiss sandwich on wheat bread, spinach salad, tomato wedge, peaches, pie, MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetables, banana, chocolate pudding cup, MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS: SF pudding
Friday, Dec. 16
Roast beef in gravy, croissant with butter, garlic herb mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple cup, lemon loaf cake, MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: SF Jell-O
Monday, Dec. 19
Chicken stew, mixed green, dressing, crackers, cooper penny salad, pears, brownie, MO: Veggie chicken stew, NCS: SF pudding cup
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Cheeseburger: beef patty, whole wheat bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail cup, carnival cookie, MO: garden burger
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Meatballs in marinara over penne, 4 bean salad, peach cup, Jell-O cup, O: Veggie meatballs in marinara, NCS: SF Jell-O
