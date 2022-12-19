Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Christmas Dinner, stuffed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans with almonds, wheat roll, mixed berries, holiday torte dessert, MO: Veggie chicken
Friday, Dec. 23
Closed for Christmas Holiday
Monday, Dec. 26
Closed for Christmas Holiday
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Italian beef and gray, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, pineapple, frozen yogurt, MO: Veggie patty
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, sourdough bread, Mandarin oranges, Jell-O, MO: veggie burger
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken, stewed tomatoes, spinach casserole, whole wheat bread with bread, pineapple cup, marble loaf cake, MO: veggie garlic parmesan chicken, NCS: pear cup
Friday, Dec. 23
Closed for Christmas Holiday
Monday, Dec. 26
Closed for Christmas Holiday
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Chicken broccoli casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, fruit cup, butterscotch pudding cup, MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole, NCS: SF pudding
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato sour cream, coleslaw, whole wheat bread with butter, sugar cookie
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.