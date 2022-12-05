Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Chicken salad croissant, three bean salad, lettuce salad, dressing, fruited applesauce, cookie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Dec. 9
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears, sherbert, MO: Veggie burger, SO: Taco salad
Monday, Dec. 12
Turkey/cheddar sandwich, coleslaw, leaf lettuce, tomato slice, apple juice, fruited cup MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Lasagna, green beans, wheat roll, fruit medley, pudding MO: Veggie lasagna
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Beef and bean stew, BP biscuit, spinach/tomato salad, dressing, banana, cookie MO: Meatless egg bake
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, oven roasted potatoes, orange juice cup, blueberry muffin with butter, MO: veggie egg bake, NCS: N/A
Friday, Dec. 9
Pork Loin in gravy, yam bake, 3 bean salad, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, marble loaf cake
Monday, Dec. 12
Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, kidney bean salad, mixed fruit cup, sugar cookie, MO: Alfredo penne, NCS: Pineapple cup
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Ham and potato casserole, NAS: Chicken and potato casserole, whole wheat winner roll with butter, peas, peach cup, Jell-O cup, MO: Soy and potato casserole, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Chicken and gravy, NAS no gravy, over white bread, carrots, broccoli, orange juice cup, chocolate chip cookie, MO: Veggie chicken & gravy, NCS: Fruit cup
