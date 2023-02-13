Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Ham and Swiss on wheat bread, spinach salad, tomato wedge, dressing, peaches, cookie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Feb. 17
Italian beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, pineapple, cake, MO: Veggie patty, SO: Chef's salad
Monday, Feb. 20
Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, sourdough bread, strawberries, Jell-O, MO: Veggie burger
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Mardi Gras, Jambalaya with meat, wheat roll, calico beans, broccoli, Mandarin oranges, lemon bar, MO: rice and beans
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Tomato bisque soup, egg salad sandwich on wheat bread, broccoli salad, banana, pudding, MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Pork loin in gravy, carrots, 3 beans salad, croissant with butter, cinnamon applesauce, fig newton bar, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Friday, Feb. 17
Chicken stew, mixed greens, dressing, crackers, cooper penny salad, pears, chocolate pudding cup, MO: Veggie stew, NCS: SF Pudding
Monday, Feb. 20
Cheeseburger beef patty on whole what bun, American cheese, ketchup and mustard, calico beans, fruit cocktail, candy cookie, MO: Black bean burger, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Meatballs in marinara over penne, 4 bean salad, peaches, Scooby snacks, MO: Veggie marsala in marinara, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Fish sandwich: breaded filet, whole wheat bun, cheese, tartar sauce, yams, peas, pears, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Multigrain burger, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
