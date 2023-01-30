Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Chicken and biscuit, peas, carrots, blushing pears, cookie, MO: Veggie chicken
Friday, Feb. 3
Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, wheat roll, cranberries, yogurt, MO: Veggie Burger, SO: Garden Salad
Monday, Feb. 6
Chicken salad croissant, three beans salad, dressing, fruited applesauce, cookie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears, sherbet, MO: Veggie burger
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Turkey/cheddar on wheat bread, coleslaw, lettuce leaf/tomato, apple juice, fruited crisp, MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Monday, Feb. 13
Chicken salad croissant, three beans salad, dressing, fruited applesauce, cookie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears, sherbet, MO: Veggie burger
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Turkey/cheddar on wheat bread, coleslaw, lettuce leaf/tomato, apple juice, fruited crisp, MO: Cheese sandwich
