Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Pork loin/gravy, cubed potatoes, squash, wheat roll, sliced apples, cake, MO: Veggie burger
Friday, Feb. 24
Swiss steak, baked potato, wheat bread, ambrosia, MO: Mac N Cheese, SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)
Monday, Feb. 27
Chili w/beans, lettuce salad, corn muffin, peaches, yogurt, MO: No meat chili
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Stuffed green pepper, mashed potato, wheat bread, pineapple, ice cream, MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, March 1
Chicken parmesan, pasta, green beans, garlic bread, blueberries, cheesecake, MO: Pasta with beans
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Rustic tomato bean soup, crackers, mixed greens, dressing, pineapple, Jell-O, MO: Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: Jell-O
Friday, Feb. 24
Bone in BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread with butter, banana, applesauce, MO Veggie BBQ Chicken, NCS SF Pudding
Monday, Feb. 27
Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato, sour cream, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, butter, vanilla pudding, MO: Tomato cheese sandwich, NCS: SF Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, fruit cup, tiger bites, MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole, MO Veggie Chicken broccoli rice casserole, NCS Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, March 1
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread with butter, Mandarin Oranges, Chocolate chip cookie, MO: veggie BBQ meatballs, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
