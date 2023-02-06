Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Boneless chicken cacciatore/pasta, garlic bread, carrots, applesauce, pudding, MO Pasta/beans
Friday, Feb. 10
Beef and bean stew, BP biscuit, spinach/tomato salad, dressing, banana, cookie, MO: Mac N Cheese, SO, Chicken Caesar Salad
Monday, Feb. 13
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato wedges, coleslaw, orange juice, frozen treat, MO: veggie burger
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Lasagna, green beans, wheat roll, fruit medley, frosted brownie, MO: Veggie lasagna
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Southwest chicken casserole, peas, wheat roll, Mandarin oranges, ice cream, MO: Meatless egg bake
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Monday, Feb. 13
Ham and potato casserole, NAS Chicken and potato casserole, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, peas, peaces, Jell-O, MO: Veggie potato casserole, NCS Jell-O
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Chicken and gravy, NAS no gravy, over white bread, carrots, broccoli, orange juice cup, chocolate chip cookie, MO Veggie Chicken and gravy, NCS fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetables, banana, oatmeal cream pie, MO Chickpea Joe, NCS Fruit cup or fresh fruit
