Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread, strawberries, cake, MO: Veggie Patty
Friday, Jan. 13
Chicken stuffing casserole, mixed vegges, wheat roll, cranberries, frozen yogurt, MO: Veggie lasagna, SO: Chef's Salad
Monday, Jan. 16
Egg omelette, sausage patty, hash browns, BP biscuit, Orange juice, Kringle, MO: Cheese omelette/veggie sausage
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Goulash, glazed carrots, French bread, peaches, cake, MO: No meat goulash
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Stuffed chicken, cheesy potatoes, wheat bread, blueberries, ice cream, MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Beef stroganoff over whole wheat noodles, peas, carrots, dried cranberries, MO: Tofu stroganoff
Friday, Jan. 13
Balsamic glazed chicken zucchini, creamy cucumber salad, banana, Whole wheat bread/butter, MO: Balsamic glazed tofu
Monday, Jan. 16
Closed - Martin Luther King Day
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole wheat bread/butter, pears, broccoli slaw, Salad Option: taco Salad, MO: Beyond meatloaf
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread/butter, applesauce MO: Glazed tofu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.