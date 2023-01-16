Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Tuna casserole, lettuce salad, dressing, wheat bread, tropical fruit, brownie, MO: Mac N Cheese
Friday, Jan. 20
Brat, what bun, German potato salad, baked beans, fruit medley, dessert, MO: Cheese sandwich, SO: Chicken salad, no pasta
Monday, Jan. 23
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat roll, applesauce, cookie, MO: Veggie patty
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Minestrone soup, roast beef sandwich on white bread, lettuce/tomato slices, fruited applesauce, spice cake with topping, MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Tater tot casserole, green beans, wheat roll, mixed berries, ice cream, MO: Mac N Cheese
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Stuffed pepper stew over brown rice, yellow squash, creamed spinach, banana, MO: Stuffed pepper stew
Friday, Jan. 20
Citrus chicken over whole wheat pasta, corn, dried apricots, mixed green salad, MO: Citrus tofu
Monday, Jan. 23
BBQ pork on whole wheat bun, cheese, broccoli, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, MO: Veggie sloppy Joe
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Turkey bread with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat breads with butter, pineapples, Salad Option: Chef Salad, MO: Tofu with gravy
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Whitefish Florentine over brown rice, carrots, Southwest pasta salad, applesauce, Mandarin oranges, MO: Tofu Florentine
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.