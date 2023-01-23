Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Breaded fish, potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce, rye brad, cake, MO: Meatless egg bake
Friday, Jan. 27
Pot roast, parsley potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat roll, cookie, MO: Veggie Patty, SO: Taco salad
Monday, Jan. 30
Spaghetti, meatballs, corn, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, pudding, MO: Veggie crumbles
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Roast chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, sourdough bread, pears, Jell-O, MO: Veggie chicken
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Tilapia, cheesy potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, mixed berries, ice cream, MO: Rice/beans
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Roast chicken, roasted potatoes, butternut squash, whole wheat bread, butter, dried cranberries, MO: Roast tofu
Friday, Jan. 27
Pork Ragu over roasted red pepper polenta, zucchini, creamy cucumber salad, banana, whole wheat bread, butter, MO: Garbanzo Ragu
Monday, Jan. 30
Spinach pie, roasted potatoes, yellow squash, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, butter, MO: Spinach pie
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Chicken parmesan over sauteed greens, zucchini, pears, whole wheat roll, butter, Salad Option: Chicken Caesar, MO: Tofu parmesan
