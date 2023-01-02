Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chicken parmesan, pasta, green beans, garlic bread, blueberries, cheesecake, MO: Veggie chicken
Friday, Jan. 6
Chili with beans, lettuce salad, dressing, corn muffins, peaches, yogurt, MO: No meat soup, SO: Chicken Caesar salad
Monday, Jan. 9
Stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, pineapple, cake, MO: Rice/beans
Tuesday, Jan. 10
BBQ chicken breast, potato wedges, broccoli, pineapple, sourdough bread, brownie, MO: Veggie chicken
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Pork loin with gravy, cubed potatoes, squash, wheat roll, sliced apples, MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chicken parmesan over whole wheat pasta, sauteed greens, corn, applesauce, whole wheat bread with butter, MO: Tofu parmesan
Friday, Jan. 6
Turkey tetrazzini over brown rice, stewed tomatoes, dried apricots, coleslaw, MO: Tofu tetrazzini
Monday, Jan. 9
Rosemary mustard pork over roasted potatoes, creamed spinach, peaches, whole wheat bread with butter, MO: Rosemary mustard tofu
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy over mashed potatoes, butternut squash, sauteed greens, whole wheat bread with butter, pineapple, Salad Option: Winter Harvest Salad, MO: Black bean salad
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Whole wheat mac & cheese, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread with butter, broccoli slaw, MO: Mac & cheese
