Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, July 28
BBQ pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce, cake. MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, July 29
Chicken ranch salad, lettuce, celery, chicken, tomato, carrots, croutons, ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, muffin, ice cream. MO: No meat, add egg
Monday, Aug. 1
Pineapple glazed ham, rice mix, five way veggies, what bread, strawberries, pudding. MO: Rice and beans
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Seasoned baked cod, sweet potato, baked beans, French bread, Mandarin oranges, pie. MO: Veggie patty
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, blushing pears. MO: Vegetable lasagna
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tuna salad, croissant, tomato/lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower mix, applesauce, ice cream. MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Aug. 5
Brats, wheat bun, potato salad, lettuce salad, dressing, fruit cup, cookie. MO: Veggie patty
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, July 28
Chicken sandwich: chicken breast, bun, lettuce/tomato, mayo, calico beans, green beans, chunk applesauce, cookie NAS: banana, MO: Multigrain burger. NCS: Peach cup
Friday, July 29
Meat sauce, spaghetti noddles, carrot coins, mixed green salad, dressing, peaches, chocolate muffin MO:Marinara sauce, NCS: SF Pudding
Monday, Aug. 1
Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread w/butter, Mandarin orange cup, cream filled fudge cookie MO: Hummus wrap, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Cheeseburger beef patty on whole wheat bun, American cheese, lettuce & tomato, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cup, lemon Italian ice. Salad Option: Chicken Confetti salad, MO: Black bean burger, NCS: SF ice cream
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Bone-in BBQ chicken, baked sweet potato, whole wheat bread, butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, rice crispy treat. MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: Peach cup
Thursday, Aug. 4
Meatball in marinara over penne, broccoli salad, banana, fudge brownie. MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: SF pudding
Friday, Aug. 5
Tuna salad on bed of lettuce, Sicilian pasta salad, creamy corn salad, fruit cup, fig newton bar. MO: egg salad, NCS: Pineapple cup
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.