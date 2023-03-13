Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
Thursday, March 16
Tater tot casserole, green beans, wheat roll, mixed berries, ice cream, MO: Rice/beans
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick's Day - Corned beef cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread, peaches, frosted brownie, MO, Meatless egg bake, SO: Chicken, Caesar salad
Monday, March 20
Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, sourdough bread, pears, Jell-O, MO: Veggie chicken
Tuesday, March 21
Spaghetti, meatballs, corn, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cookie, MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, March 22
Chicken and biscuit, peas, carrots, blushing pears, pudding, MO: Veggie Chicken
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, March 16
Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, kidney bean salad, mixed fruit, Rice Crispy treat, MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo penne, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Friday, March 17
Pot roast in gravy, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, garlic herb mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Monday, March 20
Ham and potato casserole, NAS: Chicken and potato casserole, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, peas, peaches, Jell-O, MO: Soy potato casserole, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, March 21
Chicken and gravy, NAS: no gravy, over white bread, carrots, broccoli, orange juice cup, chocolate chip cookie, MO: Veggie chicken & gravy, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, March 22
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetable, banana, oatmeal cream pie, MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS: fruit cup or fresh fruit
