Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 2
Ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread, strawberries, cake, MO: Veggie burger
Friday, March 3
Tomato bisque soup, egg salad sandwich, broccoli salad, banana, pudding, MO: Sale, SP: Taco salad
Monday, March 6
BBQ chicken breast, potato edges, broccoli, pineapple, sourdough bread, brownie, MO: veggie chicken
Tuesday, March 7
Cheese egg omelete, sausage patty, hash brown, BP biscuit, OJ, kringle, MO: Omelet/Veggie sausage
Wednesday, March 8
Chicken stuffing casserole, mixed veggies, wheat roll, cranberries, frozen yogurt, MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, March 2
Traditional meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, white bread/butter, applesauce, MO: Hummus and pita, NCS: N/A
Friday, March 3
Chili, cheese, baked potato, sour cream/butter, cornbread, pears, Fig Newton bar, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Monday, March 6
Chicken a la king, brown rice, Capri blend, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail, Scooby snacks, MO: Veggie Chicken, NCS: Fruit Cup or Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, March 7
Meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, carrots, mixed green salad, dressing, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Marinara, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, March 8
Italian sausage, NAS: Chicken breast, coney bun, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, Reeses Peanut Butter cup, MO: Veggie chicken, NCS: Jell-O
