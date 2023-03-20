Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 23
Pot roast, parsley potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat roll, cookie, MO: veggie burger
Friday, March 24
Breaded fish, potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce, rye bread, cheesecake, MO: Meatless egg bake, SO: Chef's salad
Monday, March 27
Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, wheat roll, cranberries, yogurt, MO: veggie burger
Tuesday, March 28
Chicken salad on a croissant, three bean salad, lettuce salad, dressing, fruited applesauce, cookie, MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, March 29
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears, sherbet, MO: Veggie burger
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, March 23
Meat sauce, spaghetti noddles, carrots, 3 bean salad, cinnamon applesauce, brownie, MO: Marinara sauce, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Friday, March 24
Chicken stew, mixed greens, dressing, crackers, copper penny salad, pears, chocolate pudding cup, MO: Veggie chicken stew, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, March 27
Cheeseburger: Beef patty, whole wheat bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail, candy cookie, MO: Black bean burger, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Tuesday, March 28
Meatballs in marinara over penne, 4 bean salad, peaches, Scooby snacks, MO: Veggie meatballs in marinara, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Wednesday, March 29
Fish sandwich: Breaded fillet, whole wheat bun with cheese, tarter sauce, yams, peas, pears, Nutty Buddy Bar, MO: Tomato cheese sandwich, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
