top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals March 30 - April 5 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, March 30Lasagna, green beans, wheat roll, fruit medley, cake, MO: Veggie lasagnaFriday, March 31Parmesan tilapia, cheesy potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges, rye bread, sherbet, MO: Cheese sandwich, SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)Monday, April 3Ham, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, applesauce, rye bread, cookie, MO: Meatless egg bakeTuesday, April 4Italian pasta with cheese pepperoni/black olives, cottage cheese, cucumber slices with cheery tomatoes, pears, sherbet, MO: Pasta, no meat extra cheeseWednesday, April 5Turkey salad with lettuce, turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots, black beans, Italian dressing, muffin, banana, MO: No meat, extra cheese and eggMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, March 30Rustic tomato bean soup, crackers, mixed greens, dressing, pineapple, Jell-O, MO: Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: SF JelloFriday, March 31Boneless BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread and butter, banana, applesauce, MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: N/AMonday, April 3Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato, sour cream, whole wheat bread, butter, vanilla pudding cup, MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: SF pudding cupTuesday, April 4Election Day — NO Meal ProgramWednesday, April 5Chili, cheese, baked potato, sour cream/butter, cornbread, pears, Fig Newton bar, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland baseball looking for breakout seasons from key returning players McFarland girls soccer looking to replace production from senior class Four candidates vie for village board seats at McFarland forum McFarland Youth Hockey competes at state; B Team wins first McFarland state championship in 24 years McFarland softball defeated by Brodhead Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!