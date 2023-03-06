Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 9
Goulash, glazed carrots, French bread, peaches, brownie, MO: No meat goulash
Friday, March 10
Tuna casserole, lettuce salad, wheat bread, tropical fruit, cake, MO: Mac N Cheese, SO: Garden salad
Monday, March 13
Stuffed chicken, cheesy potatoes, wheat bread, blueberries, ice cream, MO: Veggie chicken
Tuesday, March 14
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat roll, applesauce, cookie, MO: Veggie burger
Wednesday, March 15
Minestrone soup, roast beef sandwich on white bun, lettuce/tomato, fruited applesauce, spice cake with topping, MO: Cheese sandwich, veggie soup
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, March 9
BBQ ribs, peas, pickled beets, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, cinnamon applesauce, MO: BBQ chickpeas, NCS: N/A
Friday, March 10
Meatballs in gravy, NAS - no gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, dressing, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, mixed fruit cup, butterscotch pudding, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: SF Pudding
Monday, March 13
Garlic parmesan boneless chicken breast, stewed tomatoes, spinach casserole, whole wheat bread with butter, peaches, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Tuesday, March 14
Chili, whole wheat dinner roll, butter, corn, applesauce, sugar cookie, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: SF pudding
Wednesday, March 15
Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, oven roasted potatoes, orange juice cup, blueberry muffin/butter, MO: Veggie egg bake, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.