top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals May 25 - May 31 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, May 25Italian pasta salad with cheese, pasta, Italian meets, black olives, Italian dressing, cottage cheeses, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, pears and cake. MO: No meat pizzaFriday, May 26Happy Brat fest! Brat on a bun, potato chips, German potato salad, baed beans, fresh fruit cup, sherbet, MO: Veggie sausageMonday, May 29Closed for Memorial DayTuesday, May 30Ham, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, applesauce, rye bread, cookie, MO: veggie burgerWednesday, May 31Lemon baked fish, baby red potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat dinner roll, pudding. MO: Veggie egg bakeMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, May 25BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread/butter, Mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Veggie BBQ meatballs, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitFriday, May 26Pot roast in gravy, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, garlic herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple, butterscotch pudding, MO: veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: SF puddingMonday, May 29Closed - Memorial DayTuesday, May 30Chicken and gravy, NAS: No gravy over white bread, carrots, broccoli, orange juice cup, chocolate chip cookie, MO: Veggie chicken & gravy, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, May 31Sloppy Joes on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetables, banana, oatmeal cream pie, MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field sets three new conference records as boys and girls both take first at RVC championships McFarland DECA finishes second at International Career Development Conference 11th McFarland Bird Festival draws 150 ornithophiles of all ages Braylan Roder hits a walk-off double as McFarland baseball splits its series against Jefferson McFarland Eco Club wins Renew Our School Energy Conservation competition Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!