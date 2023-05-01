top story Senior Meals Herald Ind. Senior Meals May 4 - May 10 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 1, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, May 4Roast chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, wheat dinner roll, strawberries, cake, MO: Veggie chickenFriday, May 5Taco salad with lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, black beans, salsa, sour cream, tortilla chips, tropical fruit, apple slices, MO: No meat add beansMonday, May 8BBQ rib, corn, baked beans, wheat dinner roll, grapes, pudding, MO: Veggie burgerTuesday, May 9Chef salad, lettuce, veggies, meat, cheese, egg, croutons, dressing, Nutri Grain bar, orange wedges, frozen yogurt, MO" No meat, extra egg and cheeseWednesday, May 10Seafood pasta salad, tomato wedges, Chinese cabbage salad, wheat bread, mixed melon, Italian ice, MO: Veggie pasta saladMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, May 4Rustic tomato bean soup, crackers, mixed greens, dressing, pineapple, Jell-O, MO: Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: SF Jell-OFriday, May 5BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread and butter, banana, applesauce, MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: N/AMonday, May 8Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato, sour cream, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, butter, vanilla pudding, MO: Tomato cheese sandwich, NCS: SF puddingTuesday, May 9Chicken broccoli casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, fruit cup, tiger bites, MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, May 10Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, kidney bean salad, mixed fruit, Rice Crispy treat, MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland student cites racist covenant in proposed renaming of Elvehjem Primary School Dylan Schaefer pitches complete game as McFarland baseball gets past Big Foot McFarland High School presents ‘Clue’ April 21-23, 28-30 McFarland boys golf ties for third at Rock Valley Conference meet in Big Foot Jack Schraml homers, Mason Roe pitches a shutout in a McFarland baseball win over Whitewater Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!