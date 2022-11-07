Colonial Club
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Nov. 10Tomato bisque soup, egg salad sandwich on wheat bread, broccoli salad, strawberries, cake. MO: Egg salad sandwich
Friday, Nov. 11Veteran’s day, Chicken stuffing casserole, mixed veggies, wheat roll, cranberries, frozen yogurt, MO: Veggie lasagna, SO: Chicken Caesar salad
Monday, Nov. 14Ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread, peaches, cream pie, MO: veggie patty
Tuesday, Nov. 15Egg omelet, sausage patty, hash brown, BP biscuit, OJ, Kringle, MO: No meat omelet/veggie sausage
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Goulash, glazed carrots, French bread, banana, cookie, MO: No meat goulash
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Nov. 10Chicken stew, mixed greens, dressing, crackers, Caesar salad, lettuce, parmesan, whole wheat croutons, pineapple cup, Jell-O cup, MO: Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: SF Jell-O cup
Friday, Nov. 11Pork loin in gravy, yam bake, 3 bean salad, croissant with butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, sugar cookie, MO: Hummus/pita, NCS: Pineapple cup
Monday, Nov. 14Cheeseburger beef patty on whole wheat bun, with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail cup, rice crispy treat. MO: Black bean burger, NCS: SF pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 15Meatballs in marinara over penne, four bean salad, peach cup, oatmeal raisin cookie. Salad option: Hummus platter, Salad option: Hummus Platter, MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: Pineapple cup. MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: Pineapple cup
Wednesday, Nov. 16Fish sandwich: breaded filet on whole wheat bun, cheese, tartar sauce, yams, peas, pear cup, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Garden burger, NCS: fruit cup
