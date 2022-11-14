Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Thanksgiving Meal - Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, wheat roll, cranberries, pumpkin pie, MO: Veggie patty
Friday, Nov. 18
Tuna casserole, lettuce salad, wheat bread, tropical fruit, brownie, MO: Mac N Cheese, SO: Chef's salad
Monday, Nov. 21
Breaded fish, potato wedges, baked beans, rye bread, blueberries, ice cream, MO: Meatless egg bake
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, applesauce, pie, MO: Veggie patty
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Minestrone soup, roast beef sandwich on white bun, lettuce leaf/tomato, fruited applesauce, spice cake with topping, MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Rustic tomato soup, crackers, Caesar salad, lettuce, parmesan, whole wheat croutons, Caesar dressing, pineapple cup, Jell-O cup, MO: Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: SF Jell-O
Friday, Nov. 18
Herb roasted Cornish hen, cranberry stuffing, yam bake, green bean casserole, cinnamon applesauce, pumpkin crumble cake, MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, Nov. 21
Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato, sour cream, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, butter, butterscotch pudding cup, MO: Hummus wrap, NCS: SF pudding cake
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread with butter, Mandarin orange cup, Lemon loaf cake, Salad Option: Pulled pork Santa Fe salad, MO: Veggie wrap, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Chili, cheese, baked potato, sour cream/butter, cornbread, pears, brownie, MO: Bean chili, NCS: Pineapple cup
