Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Chili w/beans, lettuce salad, corn muffin, peaches, yogurt MO: No meat chili
Friday, Nov. 4
Stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, pineapple, Italian ice MO: Rice/beans, SO: Garden salad
Monday, Nov. 7
Brats, wheat bun, German potato salad, baked beans, fruit medley, mini danish or cookie MO: Veggie sausage
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Chicken parmesan, pasta, green beans, garlic bread, blueberries, cheesecake, MO: Pasta w/beans
Wednesday, Nov. 9
BBQ chicken breast, potato wedges, broccoli, pineapple, sourdough bread, brownie, MO: Veggie chicken
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Pot roast in gravy, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, garlic herb mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple cup, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: banana
Friday, Nov. 4
Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, kidney beans salad, mixed fruit cup, Rice crispy treat, MO: Alfredo penne, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, Nov. 7
Ham and potato casserole, NAS: Chicken and potato casserole, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, peas, peach cup, Jell-O cup, MO: Soy & potato casserole, NCS; SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day - No Meals
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed vegetable, banana, marble loaf cake, MO: Chickpea Joe, NCS- SF Jell-O
