Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, what toll, cranberries, pie MO: Veggie egg bake
Friday, Oct. 14
Chicken salad croissant, three beans salad, lettuce salad, fruited applesauce, cookie MO: Cheese sandwich
Monday, Oct. 17
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears, sherbet
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Turkey.cheddar sand., coleslaw, lettuce leaf/tomato slice, apple juice, fruited cup MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Lasagna, green beans, wheat roll, fruit medley, pudding MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Rusti tomato bean soup, crackers, Caesar salad: lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing, pineapple cup, Jell-O cup MO" Veggie tomato bean soup, NCS: banana
Friday, Oct. 14
Bone in BBQ chicken, cheesy potatoes, whole wheat bread with butter, banana, berry applesauce cup MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS - n/a
Monday, Oct. 17
Lemon dill baked fish, tartar sauce, baked potato with butter, sour cream, coleslaw, whole wheat bread with butter, butterscotch pudding cup
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, fruit cup, brownie, Salad Option: Hummus platter MO: Veggie chicken broccoli casserole, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Chili with cheese, baked potato, sour cream/butter, cornbread, pear cup, Fig Newton bar MO: Veggie chili, NCS: peach cup
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.