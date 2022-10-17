Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
Thursday, Oct. 20
Beef and Bean stew, baking powder biscuit, spinach/tomato salad, dressing, applesauce, cookie MO:Veggie soup
Friday, Oct. 21
Boneless chicken cacciatore, pasta, garlic bread, carrots, banana MO: Mac N Cheese, SO: Chef's salad
Monday, Oct. 24
Sloppy Joe, wheat bun, potato wedges, coleslaw, orange juice, brownie MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Southwest chicken casserole, peas, wheat roll, Mandarin oranges, ice cream MO: Veggie soup
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Ham & Swiss sandwich on wheat bread, spinach salad, tomato wedge, peaches, pie MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Traditional meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, white bread with butter, applesauce cup MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: n/a
Friday, Oct. 21
Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread with butter, Mandarin orange cup, chocolate chip cookie MO: Veggie wrap, NCS: Pineapple cup
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicken a la king, brown rice, capri blend, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail cup, peanut butter cookie bar MO: Hummus and pita, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Meat sauce, spaghetti noddles, carrots, mixed green salad, dressing, peach cup, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Salad Option: Pulled pork Santa Fe Salad, MO: Marinara sauce, NCS: Pineapple cup
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Italian sausage NAS - chicken breast, coney bun, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin orange cup, brownie MO: Hummus and roasted vegetables, NCS: SF pudding
