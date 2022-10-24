Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Italian beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, strawberries, cake, MO: Veggie patty
Friday, Oct. 28
Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, sourdough bread, pineapple, Jell-O, MO: Veggie burger, SO: Taco salad
Monday, Oct. 31
Pulled pork, wheat bun, calico beans, broccoli, ambrosia, Halloween treat, MO: Meatless egg bake
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, lemon bar, MO: Meatless egg bake
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Pork loin with gravy, cubed potatoes, squash, what roll, sliced apples, MO: Veggie patty
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Oct. 27
BBQ ribs, cheesy potaotes, pickled beets, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, MO: BBQ veggie chicken, NCS: N/A
Friday, Oct. 28
Meatballs in gravy, NAS - no gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, dressing, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, mixed fruit cup, chocolate pudding cup, MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, Oct. 31
Garlic parmesan chicken, stewed tomatoes, spinach casserole, whole wheat bread with butter, peach cup, lemon bar, MO: Veggie garlic chicken, NCS: Pear cup
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Beef stew, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, corn, strawberry applesauce cup, sugar cookie, Salad Option: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu, MO: Soy beef stew, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, over roasted potatoes, orange juice cup, blueberry muffin with butter, MO: Veggie egg bake, NCS: N/A
