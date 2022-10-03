Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Oct. 6
October Fest, smoked sausage, red skin potatoes, sauerkraut, Mandarin oranges, danish MO: Veggie sausage
Friday, Oct. 7
Spaghetti with meatballs, corn, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cream pie MO: Mac N cheese. SO: Chicken Caesar salad
Monday, Oct. 10
Roast chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, sourdough bread, pears, Jell-O MO: Veggie chicken
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Parmesan tilapia, cheesy potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges, rye bread, sherbet MO: Veggie patty
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Chicken and biscuits, peas, carrots, blushing pears, cookie MO: Veggie chicken
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Pork loin in gravy, yam bake, three beans salad, croissant with butter, cinnamon applesauce cup, pound cake MO: Veggie meatballs in gravy, NCS: banana.
Friday, Oct. 7
Chicken stew, mixed greens, dressing, crackers, cooper penny salad, pear cup, chocolate pudding cup, MO: Veggie chicken stew, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, Oct. 10
Cheeseburger: beef patty, whole wheat bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard, calico beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail cup, brownie, MO: Soy and potato casserole, NCS: SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Meatballs in marinara over penne, four bean salad, peach cup, Oreo cookie, Salad Option: Harvest Salad, MO: Veggie meatballs in marinara, NCS: Pineapple cup
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Fish sandwich: Breaded fillet , whole wheat bun, cheese, tartar sauce, yams, peas, pear cup, Nutty Buddy bar, MO: Garden burger, NCS: SF pudding
