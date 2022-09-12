Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breaded fish sandwich, wheat bun, baby red potatoes, California blend veggies, watermelon, pudding. MO: Veggie patty
Friday, Sept. 16
Chicken ranch salad, lettuce, chicken, celery, tomato, carrots, croutons, ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, muffin, ice cream. MO: No meat, add beans
Monday, Sept. 19
Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, fresh melon, lemon bar. MO: red beans/rice
Tuesday, Sept. 20
BBQ pulled pork sandwich, wheat bun, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce, sherbet. MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Chicken apple salad, romaine, chicken, apples, cheese, cranberries, almonds, wheat dinner roll, strawberries, cake. MO: no meat add cheese
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Sept. 15
BBQ pulled on a whole wheat bun, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, peach cup, strawberry banana yogurt. MO: BBQ garden burger, MCS: SF pudding.
Friday, Sept. 16
Chicken Alfredo penne, steamed Brussel sprouts, three beans salad, applesauce cup, rainbow sherbet cup. MO: Veggie chicken Alfredo, NCS: SF Jell-O
Monday, Sept. 19
Garlic parmesan chicken, stewed tomatoes, spinach casserole, whole wheat bread with butter, pear cup, cream filled fudge cookie. MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken. NCS: Fruit cup
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Fish sandwich: breaded fillet (1 ea.), whole wheat bun (1 ea.), cheese (1 slice), tarter sauce (1 ea.), yams, peas, berry applesauce cup, chocolate chip cookie, Salad Option: Hummus platter, MO: Multigrain burger, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Honey roasted chicken, broccoli, yams, macaroni, peach cup, vanilla ice cream cup, MO: Veggie honey baked chicken, NCS: banana
