Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Tuna salad on croissant, lettuce leaf, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower mix, applesauce, cookie MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, Sept. 30
Chicken and biscuits, peas, carrots, banana, Jell-O MO: Veggie chicken
Monday, Oct. 3
Tater tot casserole, green beans, what roll, mixed berries, ice cream MO: Mac and cheese
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Breaded fish, potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce, rye bread, cake MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Pot roast, parsley potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat roll, cookie MO: Veggie burger
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Italian sausage with pepper and onion, NAS - chicken breast, coney bun, oven roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, pineapple cup, fudge brownie MO: Hummus wrap, NCS: Fruit cup
Friday, Sept. 30
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrot coins, chickpea salad, tropical fruit cup, chocolate ice cream cup MO:Veggie chicken and rice casserole, NCS SF ice cream
Monday, Oct. 3
Sloppy Joe on whole wheat un, kidney bean salad, mixed vegetable, peach cup, Italian ice
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Chicken a la king, brown rice, green beans, vinegar corn salad, fruit cocktail cup, Reeses Peanut Butter cup, Salad Option: Pulled pork Santa Fe salad, MO: Soy a la king, NCS: SF Jell-O
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Enchilada casserole, broccoli, Fiesta corn, banana, oatmeal cream pie, MO: Bean and cheese burrito, NCS: SF pudding
