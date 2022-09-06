Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Taco salad, beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, black beans, salsa, sour cream, chips, tropical fruit, apple slices. MO: No Meat, Add Beans
Friday, Sept. 9
Pot roast, parsley potatoes, green beans, wheat dinner roll, fruited crisp. MO: Veggie Patty
Monday, Sept. 12
Honey baked chicken, brown rice, peas, French bread, orange wedges, fruit pie. MO: Veggie chicken
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Chicken tenders, yams, broccoli, French bread, ambrosia salad. MO: Egg bake
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Brat, wheat bun, German potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit cup, mini danish. MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available Monday-Friday, and in-person meals are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 two days in advance to reserve a meal. Transportation available.
Thursday, Sept. 8
BBQ chicken on the bone, baked sweet potato, whole wheat bread, butter, Nutty Buddy bar. MO: Veggie BBQ chicken, NCS: SF Jell-O
Friday, Sept. 9
Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat brad with butter, Mandarin orange cup, chocolate pudding cup. MO: Veggie meatballs, NCS: SF pudding
Monday, Sept. 12
Chicken and gravy over white bead, carrot coins, green beans, pineapple cup, Jell-O cup. MO: Veggie chicken in gravy, BCS: SF Jell-O cup.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Sausage veggie egg bake, fruit cup, oven roasted potatoes, orange juice, apple cinnamon muffin, butter. Salad Option: Harvest salad. MO: Veggie egg bake, NCS: n/a
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Baked mostaccioli, whole wheat dinner roll with butter, broccoli, fruit cup, oatmeal cream pie. MO: Veggie baked mostaccioli, NCS: Applesauce cup
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.