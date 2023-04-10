Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events athttp://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Monday, April 17 & 23 1-3 p.m. Sip & Swipe Cafe – Do you want to learn to use an iPad Tablet? Join our Sip & Swipe Café where you will have a tablet to use and follow a self-paced tutorial with a coach. You will learn – Basics of an iPad-on & off, what the buttons mean, swiping, texting, and email, using the camera, searching the internet. Bring your own iPad or use one of ours. Call today to register 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Dementia Caregiver Group- Join our Caregiver Support Group at theMonona Senior Center monthly. Support groups provide a safe, confidential, and supportive environment. Professionally led groups for caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Call Heidi M with the Alzheimer’s Association to register 608-658-8099.
Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. -Downsizing with Ease – Join Jess Lex, local Monona real estate agent for a seminar all about the downsizing process. Jess will break down the pieces of a move and give you the tools to get started. Call 608-222-3415 if you would like to attend.
Wednesday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. -Bird & Nature Adventures –It is time to walk at Aldo Leopold. April’s Topic: Architecture of Trees, led by Naturalist JoAnn Riecke. Meet at the Aldo Leopold Parking lot and commence on our Fun Adventure. Call the MSC at 608-222-3415 to register.
Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. – Bunko is Back !! Popular and easy to learn dice game of chance. No prior experience required. Cash prizes will be available for this free event. Call 608-222-3415 to sign-up ! Invite a friend, more people, more fun!
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, April 13 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Assistive Technology – Tools to Help with Daily Living 1 p.m.
Friday, April 14 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Red Hats Luncheon at Gus’ Diner, 630 N. Westmount, Sun Prairie 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 17 – AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Hland Campus sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Terra O’Brien at tobrien@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.