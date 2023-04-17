Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events at http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Friday, April 21 at 9:30 a.m. -Scholarly Scoop – Aleppo’s Christians: Will They Stay? -Open to the Public-Call 608-222-3415 to register. This presentation will offer an overview of the history of Aleppo’s Christians, including their various churches, shed light on their contributions to their hometown, and describe how the war impacted them.
Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. – iPhone Class – sign up for this introductory class on how to use an iPhone. No prior knowledge is required. Bring your Apple password if you would like to download apps. To register call 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, April 25 at 2:15 p.m. – Open Lab with Dan – work with Dan one-on-one to answer questions you may have about your Apple or Microsoft computer, tablet or phone. Space is limited so sign up today by calling 608-222-3415 with your help topic.
Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. What is Green Burial? – Shed Farley & Justin Duve from Natural Path Sanctuary along with Gunderson Funeral Care will be here to discuss green burial options. Learn about Natural Path Sanctuary, Verona the first cemetery in Dane County that exclusively follows natural/green burial practices. Call 608-222-3415 if you are interested in attending.
Mondays –Tai Chi Balance On Zoom-11:00 a.m. – Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby! Contact Jody Curley for Zoom link at jodycurley@gmail.com
Tuesdays-Chair Yoga, 10:00 a.m. – Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind. Located at the Monona Community Center upstairs in the Lounge. No need to register drop in for a class.
Thursdays –Cup of Chi on Zoom– 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation-based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone. Contact Jody Curley for the Zoom link at jodycurley@gmail.com.
Thursdays-Sr. Shape-Up Video class- Self paced, volunteer led class. Weights and bands provided. Drop into the Senior Center and enjoy a video series workout. No need to sign up for this free opportunity.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Courier is also available online at colonialclub.org/About. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, April 20 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Day for Seniors with Susie Frankland 1:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 24 –Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Tampa Travelogue with Judy 2 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 – Foot Care 9 a.m., GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chorus Practice 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Avoiding Anti-Inflammatory Foods 2:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Terra O’Brien at tobrien@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.