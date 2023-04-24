Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events at http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Friday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. – Sheepshead- Every week at 12:30 a group gathers to play. On May 12th at 10:00 a.m. “Learn to Play Sheepshead”. Call to sign up at 608-222-3415.
Monona, May 1 & May 8 at 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Tai Chi at the Lake -Come to San Damiano - 4123 Monona Drive, for the Tai Chi practice near Lake Monona. Jody Curley will take the weekly Tai Chi Class outside to the grounds of San Damiano. Please arrive before 11:00 to get settled in, bring a folding chair for your practice. Note: Parking is limited at San Damiano, consider carpooling from the Monona Senior Center. Please give us a call to let us know you will be coming or with any questions. 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. – Zoo to You! Join us for this intergenerational event featuring an hour long presentation from Henry Vilas Zoo. Live animals will join us for this entertaining program. Please call to register at 608-222-3415. Henry Vilas Zoo is proud to be one of only a few admission-free community-supported zoos in the United States.
Wednesday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. Bird & Nature walk RESCHEDULED Meet us at Aldo Leopold at 1:30 p.m. for a walk led by Naturalist JoAnn Riecke. The Architecture of Trees is the topic. Call to sign up 608-222-3415, free and open to all!
Friday, May 5 at 1:15 p.m. Free Friday Movie Matinees – Call to sign up for : A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks. 608-222-3415 to register please.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Courier is also available online at colonialclub.org/About. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, April 27 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m., Hebl & Hebl sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Monday, May 1 –Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chorus Practice 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Stockbox Pick up 12 p.m.
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 am to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Terra O’Brien at tobrien@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.