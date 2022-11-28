Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a monthly newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Coffee & Conversations – We provide the coffee and you provide the conversation. Join us to check out the latest happenings in our community, share resources and get to know others in a small group setting. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Memory Café at the Monona Library. Call to register 608-222-3415. A welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together for conversation, share resources and enjoy activities. Our Dec. Theme is “Holidays”. Brought to you by the Monona Area Dementia Friendly Community.
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. Holiday Merriment – Join us for a fun hour of music with the Monona Chorus! Listen to songs of the season & enjoy refreshments. Bring in the season of cheer. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up.
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Staying Well During the Holidays with Stretching and Activity – Stretching and light activity can help you through the busy and sometimes stressful holiday season. Jenn is in her final year of nursing school at Herzing University and has spent 12 years of her career as an athletic trainer. Join us for her tips and movement ideas. Please call to register 608-222-3415.
Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Scholarly Scoop – Smart Medical Devices used by Older Wisconsinites: Privacy & Security Practices & Risks – Smart medical devices (SMDs) a valuable tool to manage chronic conditions and enhance health will be discussed . Presenters Dr. Jeannine M. Rowe professor of social work and gerontology at UW Whitewater and Ziazhen Zhou Associate Professor and Chair in the Department of Computer Science at UW-Whitewater will share the findings of a research project and strategies for promoting enhanced security and privacy of SMDs. Free and Open to the Public, call to register 608-222-3415
Medicare Part D Office Hours: Save money and get the best coverage! NewBridge Case managers can help you compare your current Medicare Part D plan with other Medicare Plan choices. Once you have decided on a plant that will meet your needs, they can help you enroll. Call 608-512-0000 for further information or to make an appointment.
Newsletter Renewal Time: Don’t miss one issue of the Monona Senior Connection. All annual memberships run through Dec. 31st. Renew by cash/check or online at www.mymonona.com\seniorcenter
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 p.m., Monday—Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Dec 1–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2– Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 5– The 12 Scams of Christmas by Better Business Bureau 10 a.m. RSVP to 608-837-4611, Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, History of Jewelry Presentation by Art Fish 10 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Active Agers Exercise Class 1:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 –Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., EMS Wellness Checks 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Commodities Box pickup 12 p.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489