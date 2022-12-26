Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
It’ Newsletter Renewal Time! If you enjoy receiving the Monona Senior Connection (our monthly printed newsletter) through the mail, now is the time to renew your membership to the Friends of the Monona Senior Center. Call 608-222-3415 for details for check out the bottom of page three of your current newsletter for the form and details.
Events
Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. – Movie at the Center- Elvis – Starring Austin Butler, Daere Montgomery and Tom Hanks. Call to sign up for this event 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. Memory Café at the Monona Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Memory Café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection, games, refreshments and activities. Call 608-222-3415 to register . January Theme is Winter Fun.
Fitness Opportunities
Mondays beginning Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. on ZOOM –Tai Chi Ease. Offered by diplomat-certified instructor Jody Curley, who has been studying the art of “easy” Tai Chi with her practice for four decades. This 60 minute Zoom class includes several seated, standing and moving practices which are easy to modify for individual needs. Try a free class and find out what works for you! Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Tuesdays in January at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Your instructor will guide you through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class.
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape Up VIDEO SERIES . Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
Colonial Club phones are answered 8:30 am to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and your call will be returned.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Dec 29–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec 30– Closed for Holiday
Monday, Jan 2–Closed for Holiday
Tuesday, Jan 3 – Footcare 9 a.m., Walking Class 10:30 a.m. GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Canasta 12:30 p.m., Commodities Box pickup 12 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 4–Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Monday, Jan. 2 McFarland Municipal Center will be closed for New Year’s Day
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489