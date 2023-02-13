Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. Open Lab with Dan – Work with Dan one-on-one to answer questions you have about your Apple or Microsoft computer. Call 608-222-3415 to make an appointment.
Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. – Gateway: Coming to America – Rescheduled program. Call to sign up at 608-222-3415. Phil Martin plays Wilhelm Brenner, an apprentice at a print shop from Grindelwald, Switzerland, who gives up everything he has for a better life in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The story of immigrants who made the harrowing journey to a place they’d only heard about-dreamed about: America. Set in 1907.
Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. -Movie Matinee -The Good House with Kevin Kline & Sigourney Weaver. Call to sign up at 608-222-3415. Come early to get your popcorn & root beer.
Fitness Opportunities
Tuesday, Feb. 21 & 28 at 10 a.m. - Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center. Gain flexibility, endurance, and balance in this chair yoga class meant for You. The instructor will guide you through this hour of practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds your confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class. Please arrive a bit before 10:00 a.m. to get your mat & chair prepared.
Mondays at 11 a.m. on ZOOM –Tai Chi Ease. Offered by diplomat-certified instructor Jody Curley, who has been studying the art of “easy” Tai Chi with her practice for four decades. This 60-minute Zoom class includes several seated, standing, and moving practices which are easy to modify for individual needs. Try a free class and find out what works for you! Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m. Stretch & Tone/11 a.m. Pilates – Start your day with a class to stretch, strengthen and improve endurance, posture, and circulation. Use light weights and bands to increase tone & flexibility. All classes are $5 payable to the instructor.
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape-Up VIDEO SERIES. Held in the Senior Center this chair-based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Feb 16–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m. Day for Seniors with the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb 17–Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Drumlin sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb 20 –AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 21–Elections All Day, GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Knit and Crochet with Friends 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Balance and Fall Prevention with Dr. Sophie 1 p.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 22–Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Call 608-837-4611 for information and to sign up for upcoming exercise classes, taught by certified instructors:
Qi Gong, a practice using simple, repetitive, flowing movements and deep breathing begins March 13 on Mondays at 1 p.m.
Fitness for Active Agers, a program that includes enjoyable movement, strength training, balance and posture exercises, starts April 4 on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489