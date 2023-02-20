Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Movie Matinee – The Good House -Starring Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline. Call to make your reservation 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m. Open Lab with Dan – Would you like to get questions answered about your Apple or Microsoft computer, tablet, or phone? Space is limited so register with your topic at 08-222-3415
Wednesday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Memory Café – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers gather for conversation, connection, activities, and refreshments. Our March theme will be Luck of the Irish. Please call to register at 608-222-3415. Located at the Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road.
Center Activities
Mondays - Adult Coloring & Crafts – Drop in with your project or use our supplies. All coloring books and pencils/pens are provided. Work at your own pace and enjoy meeting new people.
Tuesdays – Carvers Meet to work on projects/ Scrabble / 500 & Hand & Foot
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape-Up VIDEO SERIES. Held in the Senior Center this chair-based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop into this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Feb 23 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Understanding Dementia 10 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m., Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb 24 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb 27 – AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 28 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar 1 – Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects Group 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Call 608-837-4611 for information and to sign up for upcoming exercise classes, taught by certified instructors:
Qi Gong, a practice using simple, repetitive, flowing movements and deep breathing begins March 13 on Mondays at 1 p.m.
Fitness for Active Agers, a program that includes enjoyable movement, strength training, balance and posture exercises, starts April 4 on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489