Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Friday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. - Scholarly Scoop – Monkeypox-Bioinfo insights into an Emerging Viral Pathogen. Join us as Robert Kuzoff with the Biology and Computer Science Department of UW Whitewater share information. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. – Falls Prevention for Older Adults -Have you ever found yourself feeling concerned about falling? Join Dr. Leah Grinvalsky, DPT from Aegis Therapies & Sara Sigl, Community Resource Director at the Waterford Fitchburg to discuss how you can reduce your risk of falling, remain active, and continue enjoying your favorite activities through your golden years. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up.
Friday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. -Case Manager from NewBridge available at Nutrition Site - Monona Senior Center – This Friday the NewBridge Case Manager will be here to answer questions you may have on social services in Dane County. To sign up for lunch reservations are required the Wednesday prior to the meal date you want to attend. Call 608-512-0000 x 2001 and leave a message for the Monona site. This nutrition program is donation based, with a recommendation of $4.50 per meal.
Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. Friends of Monona Senior Center Annual Meeting Please join us for our annual meeting. Goals of the Friends Board and 2023 activities and events will be shared. If interested in attending the meeting please contact us at 608- 222-3415 to sign up.
Fitness Opportunities
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. - Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class meant for You. The instructor will guide you through this hour of practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds your confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class. Please arrive a bit before 10:00 a.m. to get your mat & chair prepared.
Mondays at 11 a.m. on ZOOM –Tai Chi Ease. Offered by diplomat-certified instructor Jody Curley, who has been studying the art of “easy” Tai Chi with her practice for four decades. This 60 minute Zoom class includes several seated, standing and moving practices which are easy to modify for individual needs. Try a free class and find out what works for you ! Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape Up VIDEO SERIES . Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Feb 9–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb 10–Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Drumlin sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb 13 –AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 14–GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Hyland sponsored bingo 1 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 15–Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Call 608-837-4611 for information and to sign up for upcoming exercise classes, taught by certified instructors:
Qi Gong, a practice using simple, repetitive, flowing movements and deep breathing begins March 13 on Mondays at 1 p.m.
Fitness for Active Agers, a program that includes enjoyable movement, strength training, balance and posture exercises, starts April 4 on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489