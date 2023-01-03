Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
It’ Newsletter Renewal Time! If you enjoy receiving the Monona Senior Connection (our monthly printed newsletter) through the mail, now is the time to renew your membership to the Friends of the Monona Senior Center. Call 608-222-3415 for details for check out the bottom of page three of your current newsletter for the form and details.
Events
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Speaker: Joseph Tachovsky the author of 40 Thieves on Saipan: The Elite Marine Scout-Snipers in One of WWII’s Bloodiest Battles will be at the Monona Senior Center. Joseph is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, his father Frank Tachovsky was the commanding officer of the 40 Thieves of Saipan, who were also known as Tachovsky’s Terrors. Please call 608-222-3415 to sign up for this free event open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 6 at 1:15 Free Movie: Mack & Rita-starring Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige. PG-13 runs 1 hour and 35 minutes. Call the sign up 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 at 12 p.m. Dan’s Open Lab – Work with Dan one-on-one to answer questions you have about your Apple or Microsoft computer, tablet or phone. Space is limited so call to register at 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Theater Bus Travel Preview – Join us to learn about what is planned in 2023. Ruth Hellenbrand will be here to talk about all the details of fun trips coming up. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Collette Travel Preview – Katie Ganshert from Collette will present upcoming travel adventures for 2023. Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise, September 2023; Hawaiian Adventure October, 2023 and European Christmas Markets, December 2023. Call to sign up 608-222-3415 and make 2023 an adventure for you.
Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 a.m. R.O.M.E.O. –Badger Stamp Club will share information on the new US Stamps in 2023. Stamp counterfeiting and theft problems, also inherited collections. Sharon Brainerd Whitney and Richard Ittner members of the Badger Stamp Club will join us. Call to register 608-222-3415 & bring a friend.
Fitness Opportunities
Mondays beginning Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. on ZOOM –Tai Chi Ease. Offered by diplomat-certified instructor Jody Curley, who has been studying the art of “easy” Tai Chi with her practice for four decades. This 60 minute Zoom class includes several seated, standing and moving practices which are easy to modify for individual needs. Try a free class and find out what works for you! Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Your instructor will guide you through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class.
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape Up VIDEO SERIES . Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Jan 5–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Drumlin sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan 6– Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan 9–Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan 10 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 11–Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4.50 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489