Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. -Dan’s Open Lab – Work with Dan in a classroom setting to answer questions you may have about your Apple or Microsoft computer, tablet or phone. Call to share your help topic and register. Call 608-222-3415.
Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. – Movie -Matinees - Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney & Julia Roberts . PG-13 1 hour, 44 minutes. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up.
Friday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. – Scholarly Scoop -Humanity at the Precipice-Professor Jonah Ralston at UW-Whitewater with explore technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible. Free and Open to the Public Call 608-222-3415.
Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. – Learn to Play Sheepshead – Every Friday afternoon we have a small group of card players who enjoy this game. Do you want to learn to play? If so join us on Friday March 10th at 10:00 a.m. for a lesson or refresher. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up.
Center Activities
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape-Up VIDEO SERIES. Held in the Senior Center this chair-based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop into this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Mar 2 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Dementia Caregiver Support Group (rescheduled from 2/23) 2 p.m.
Friday, Mar 3 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m.
Monday, Mar 6 – AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar 7 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Knitting and Crocheting with Friends 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar 8 – Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m., Photo Dr Drop In 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4.50 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489