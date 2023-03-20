Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Find our monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center.
Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. -R.O.M.E.O (Retired Older Men Eating Out) This month’s topic is: Authentic Wisconsin with guest speaker David Williams. David will take us through fun facts and famous Wisconsinites, products and places plus his latest photographs of area lakes and wildflowers. Call to register 608-222-3415 for ROMEO.
Coming in April
Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Falls Prevention for Adults – Join Dr. Leah Grinvalsky, DPT from Aegis Therapies and Sara Sigl Director at the Waterford to discuss how you can reduce your risk of falling, remain active, and continue to enjoy your favorite activities. Call us to register 608-222-3415 .
Wednesday, April 5 10 - 11 a.m. MEMORY CAFÉ- A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection and activities. Our April Theme is: THINK Spring -Call 608-222-3415 to register. Memory Café is located at the Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road/
Fitness:
Mondays –Tai Chi Balance On Zoom - 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby!
Tuesdays-Chair Yoga, 10 a.m. – Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind.
Thursdays –Cup of Chi on Zoom– 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, March 23 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Friday, March 24 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 27 – AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m., Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28 – Footcare 9 a.m., GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Hebl & Hebl sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29–Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Looking for a way to keep in shape and have fun. Consider joining Fitness for Active Agers, a program that includes enjoyable movement, strength training, balance and posture exercises, The class is taught by certified instructor Jamie Adcock and starts April 4 on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 608-837-4611 to sign up.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489